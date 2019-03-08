River Roding exhibition by students from The Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design is on display

Cllr Cameron Geddes meets students from The Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design at Barking town hall. Picture: LBBD Archant

An exhibition about the River Roding has gone on display for the second time as part of an architecture festival.

The exhibition is at The Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design in Whitechapel and is part of the London Festival of Architecture.

The exhibits include a scale model of the River Roding which forms the western boundary of Barking and Dagenham. Other exhibits on display include a folio of drawings and a book by students inspired by Indian miniature painting as well as interviews with people living in areas around the river.

The students returned to Barking town hall on Monday where the exhibit was first displayed and met Cllr Cameron Geddes, the cabinet member for regeneration and social housing.

Cllr Geddes said: "It was great to speak to the students of the Cass School of Art, Architecture and Design.

"Hearing them talk about their project so passionately was a wonderful insight into the work they did for the exhibition.

"I for one was privileged to hear from a group of future architects, and know by the work they presented to us that we have a group of aspiring and talented individuals for the future."

The exhibition runs until June 30.