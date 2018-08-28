Last chance to comment on plans for £1million park in Dagenham

Dagenham Pitch and Putt in Central Park. Picture: PAUL BENNETT Archant

Neighbours have one last chance to comment on £1million plans to redevelop a park which include a BMX track for toddlers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Central Park revamp proposals include an adventure play track, toddlers’ BMX course and pump £200,000 in Dagenham Rugby Club’s clubhouse.

A final public consultation is due to take place on February 13 at Coventry University’s London outpost in Rainham Road North, Dagenham at 7pm.

The last meeting was in November.

Deputy council leader, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “We want the proposed redevelopment to be something that benefits all residents so if you have any queries or concerns now is the time to air them.

“This consultation is important for us to understand people’s thoughts on an exciting development. I hope everyone wishing to have their say heads to CU London on February 13.

“We are committed to investing in our parks for the benefit of all.”

Following the public meeting the plans will be sent for planning approval and to the green watchdog the Environment Agency.