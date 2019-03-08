Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Schoolgirls from Barking and Dagenham work with City Airport to get into aviation

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 April 2019

Jo Richardson Community School at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.

Jo Richardson Community School at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.

London City Airport

City Airport has been working with 300 female pupils from east London to hone their skills and show them what opportunities there are in aviation.

A pupil from Jo Richardson Community School presenting at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.A pupil from Jo Richardson Community School presenting at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.

For ‘Women in Aviation’, the airport drew pupils from ten schools—including Jo Richardson Community School in Dagenham—in an effort to get more diversity in the industry.

Girls used their learning in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to solve aviation-themed challenges and to design a new terminal for the airport.

Education minister and MP Robert Halfon said: “‘Women in Aviation’ is a fantastic programme that will help to tackle our country’s skills deficit as well as the deficit of women we have studying and working in STEM subjects.”

The 50 best-performing pupils presented their schools’ ideas to industry and business representatives, who shared their experiences and gave advice.

Wilma Allan, chief financial officer at London City Airport said: “It is widely known that there is a skills shortage in the aviation sector, and at London City Airport we are committed to recruiting locally and making the industry more attractive to young people on our doorstep.”

A third of the workforce at the airport is female. Its upcoming gender pay gap report shows the median female hourly rate is 2.1 per cent higher than the male rate, though the mean hourly rate is 1 per cent greater.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Schoolgirls from Barking and Dagenham work with City Airport to get into aviation

Jo Richardson Community School at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.

Taylor happy with improvements from Daggers at Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Dagenham lift Merit Table plate silverware

Dagenham celebrate their Merit Table plate final success

West Ham defender set to trigger one-year contract extension

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Brown leads Dagenham 88s at Braintree 5-mile race as clubmates tackle other tests

Dagenham 88 Runners at Braintree five mile race (Pic: Dag 88s)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists