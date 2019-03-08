Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

East London councils back new powers for to tackle toxic air

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 October 2019

Pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA.

Pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Councils in east London have backed legislation that would give them more powers to combat air pollution.

The Emissions Reduction Act, drawn up by the City and put forward to the House of Lords on October 22, would give London councils the authority to designate "Air Quality Improvement Areas" in the most polluted zones.

Machinery like gas boilers and generators in those areas would have to keep within limits set by the home secretary (this wouldn't apply to equipment that's already in place). Boroughs would also have the power to ban diesel generators except in the event of an emergency.

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Tope said: "Cleaning up toxic air has to be one of the most important priorities for the public health of Londoners.

"These plans will give the capital's councils a real shot in the arm and help them take a significant step towards cleaner air."

Authorities in east London have broadly backed the prospect of the new powers to clean up the air in their boroughs.

A Newham Council spokeswoman said it welcomed the proposals. Newham's lead for the environment, highways and sustainable transport Cllr James Asser added: "Devolving decision making down to the local level is really important, here grassroots knowledge and local intelligence can really drive effective policy making to affect local levels of poor air quality."

You may also want to watch:

Tower Hamlets has also backed the legislation. Its mayor, John Biggs, said: "I welcome this call for more powers from central government.

"I've been calling for a new Clean Air Act giving us additional powers and funding so we can do even more to tackle pollution at a local level."

Both Newham and Tower Hamlets have formally declared a climate emergency.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell was more general in his support for the green initiative.

"I'm always in favour of making sure we have a planet that's fit for the future," he said.

"In east London, because of our blue collar past, our air quality is worse than other areas.

"It's also one of the reasons we have some of the lowest life expectancies in the capital."

In 2017, Barking and Dagenham had the lowest life expectancy of any London borough, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Most Read

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Boy stabbed in the head in Dagenham

Church Elm Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Daggers will look to slay Dragons after FA Cup exit

Hammers boss full of praise for Sheffield United manager Wilder’s style and mentality

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Bramall Lane (pic Danny Lawson/PA)

Barking manager Gardner hoping home advantage can be crucial against Margate

Michael Dixon on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers blog: Upset at FA Cup exit

Elliot Justham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists