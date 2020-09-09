Search

Flytippers fined after being identified in the council’s ‘wall of shame’ video series

PUBLISHED: 17:09 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 09 September 2020

The council spent £226,000 clearing fly-tipping waste last year. Picture: PA Images

The council spent £226,000 clearing fly-tipping waste last year. Picture: PA Images

PA/Press Association Images

Two people have been fined £400 for flytipping after featuring in the council’s “wall of shame” CCTV appeal video series.

A confidential tip-off from a member of the public followed by a further council investigation led to the fines.

Last year, the council received more than £40,000 in revenue from fines.

However, the cost of fly-tipping was far greater, as the council spent £226,000 clearing fly-tipped waste last year.

The wall of shame series encourages viewers to help identify people caught on camera committing “grime crimes” in the borough.

It has led to the identification and fining of several fly-tippers, the council says.

The council also carries out targeted leaflet drops in areas where footage suggests offenders may live.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “It’s really good to see the wall of shame doing its job and helping to identify these selfish people who think it’s okay to dump rubbish on our streets.

“Fly tipping is a real blight on the neighbourhoods affected, and we will continue to do what we can to tackle it.

“There is no excuse: bulky waste collections are available, our partners at AO.com will freely collect your white goods, and the tips are open to all residents.”

Email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk to anonymously report information about fly-tipping in the borough.

