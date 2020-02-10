Search

'It's going to be a hell of an inconvenience': Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 10 February 2020

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

A four-year-old isn't worried about being forced to pay to park this toy car outside his granddad's house.

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: Jon KingNeighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: Jon King

But grandfather Mark Christy of Holgate Road, Dagenham and his neighbours are furious the roll out of controlled parking zones (CPZ) will see them forking out more.

They predict charges due to be introduced on February 17 will cause chaos saying there are too few bays and those in place are not big enough for the average car.

On why he took photos of grandson Ollie's mini motor parked outside his home, Mark said: "I wanted to do a size comparison. The new spaces are not big enough. People drive bigger cars these days.

"The car isn't registered to Ollie so he's not worried about getting a ticket," he joked.

Under the scheme, people must buy a year-long parking permit per vehicle ranging in price from £18 up to £245 depending on how polluting the motor is.

Tina Roworth, of Dunbar Gardens, explained a parking space measuring about 30 feet in length would not be enough to provide parking for the 16 homes in her cul-de-sac, forcing them to leave vehicles in surrounding streets.

"It's going to be a hell of an inconvenience. It will create friction between neighbours. People are going to be fighting to get a bay," Tina said.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said Holgate Road's bay sizes are permitted under regulations, but the council has agreed to widen them. However, providing extra parking bays would impact on safety in Dunbar Gardens.

Neighbour Michelle Mason claimed people are being penalised for driving and the charges are a money-making scheme. The spokesman denied this adding CPZs are about cutting congestion, dirty air and road dangers.

"Some people can't park near their home because drivers use their streets as free car parks. There have been incidents where the emergency services and refuse trucks have struggled to get down roads," he said.

Neighbour Stephen Page said: "Havering asked residents how parking affected people. Why didn't Barking and Dagenham do that?"

The council spokesman said people were sent letters last July, ads were placed in newspapers and notices pasted on lampposts.

A consultation in CPZ zone HW - covering Dunbar Gardens and Holgate Road - saw 111 responses with 52 per cent objecting and 32pc supporting the scheme.

