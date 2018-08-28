Search

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas calls for support to oppose energy park plan

PUBLISHED: 14:20 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 08 February 2019

MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, is 'vehemently' against plans for an energy park in Bexley. Picture: parliamentlivetv

MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, is 'vehemently' against plans for an energy park in Bexley. Picture: parliamentlivetv

Archant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has urged people to sign a petition opposing plans for a large energy park in Bexley.

Cory Riverside Energy (CRE) submitted an application to the planning inspectorate to build Riverside Energy Park in Belvedere last year.

The application is now in the pre-examination period. Residents have until February 12 to register an interest so that they can comment on the application.

Mr Cruddas has started an online petition calling on residents to oppose the plans on the basis that the energy park threatens air quality in Rainham and Beam Park.

He said: “I am vehemently against these plans because of the impact they would have on air quality in Rainham and South Hornchurch; across the marshes, the village and all across the London Riverside Opportunity Area.

“I’ve taken this all the way to the highest levels of government because I don’t want the quality of life in the south of my constituency marred by poor air.”

The MP has also contacted Erith and Thamesmead MP Teresa Pearce, the secretary of state for environment Michael Gove, the RSPB and Essex Wildlife trust.

Essex Wildlife Trust tweeted that due to limited resources it doesn’t normally comment on planning issues in Havering that come under the London Wildlife Trust.

The trust said: “However, as this proposal is a nationally significant infrastructure project we have registered with the planning inspectorate as an interested party.”

Julian Walker, chief operating officer of CRE, said: “Over two million tonnes of London’s non-recyclable waste is currently sent to landfill or shipped overseas, so London has a clear waste infrastructure capacity gap which urgently needs investment.

“Our proposed park will play a significant part in addressing this shortfall and is wholly policy compliant, delivering sustainable waste management, increasing renewable, low carbon energy generation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cory is committed to recycling and we’ve invested significant sums in London’s recycling infrastructure.”

A full air quality assessment showed the proposed park would not have a significant effect on air quality in any location – including areas north of the river.

And generating electricity from non-recyclable waste would improve resource efficiency, divert waste from landfill and achieving greater sustainability, he added.

Visit the Planning Inspectorate website to register as an interested party

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in 'moment of madness' spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist's stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in 'moment of madness' spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist's stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Barking boss Gardner hopes Boakye-Yiadom can help his attack

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas calls for support to oppose energy park plan

MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, is 'vehemently' against plans for an energy park in Bexley. Picture: parliamentlivetv

Barking drug dealer denies organising a van to take teenger's alleged killers to area of his death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family
