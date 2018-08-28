Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas calls for support to oppose energy park plan

MP for Dagenham and Rainham, Jon Cruddas, is 'vehemently' against plans for an energy park in Bexley. Picture: parliamentlivetv Archant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has urged people to sign a petition opposing plans for a large energy park in Bexley.

Cory Riverside Energy (CRE) submitted an application to the planning inspectorate to build Riverside Energy Park in Belvedere last year.

The application is now in the pre-examination period. Residents have until February 12 to register an interest so that they can comment on the application.

Mr Cruddas has started an online petition calling on residents to oppose the plans on the basis that the energy park threatens air quality in Rainham and Beam Park.

He said: “I am vehemently against these plans because of the impact they would have on air quality in Rainham and South Hornchurch; across the marshes, the village and all across the London Riverside Opportunity Area.

“I’ve taken this all the way to the highest levels of government because I don’t want the quality of life in the south of my constituency marred by poor air.”

The MP has also contacted Erith and Thamesmead MP Teresa Pearce, the secretary of state for environment Michael Gove, the RSPB and Essex Wildlife trust.

Essex Wildlife Trust tweeted that due to limited resources it doesn’t normally comment on planning issues in Havering that come under the London Wildlife Trust.

The trust said: “However, as this proposal is a nationally significant infrastructure project we have registered with the planning inspectorate as an interested party.”

Julian Walker, chief operating officer of CRE, said: “Over two million tonnes of London’s non-recyclable waste is currently sent to landfill or shipped overseas, so London has a clear waste infrastructure capacity gap which urgently needs investment.

“Our proposed park will play a significant part in addressing this shortfall and is wholly policy compliant, delivering sustainable waste management, increasing renewable, low carbon energy generation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cory is committed to recycling and we’ve invested significant sums in London’s recycling infrastructure.”

A full air quality assessment showed the proposed park would not have a significant effect on air quality in any location – including areas north of the river.

And generating electricity from non-recyclable waste would improve resource efficiency, divert waste from landfill and achieving greater sustainability, he added.

Visit the Planning Inspectorate website to register as an interested party