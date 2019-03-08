Borough is 'one of the worst in London for environmentally friendly vehicles'

The ULEZ zone operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and costs up to £100 per vehicle.

Barking and Dagenham is one of the worst boroughs in London for environmentally friendly vehicles, a new report claims.

Research by insurance company Go Compare says that Barking and Dagenham was the borough with the third lowest proportion of green vehicles, with just 0.35 per cent classifying as Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs).

These are cars and vans that are either fully electric or emit less than 75g/km of CO2.

Across the UK, 0.47pc of vehicles are ULEVs.

Despite these low figures, the borough has seen great improvement in numbers of environmentally friendly cars over recent years.

There was a 6.6 fold increase in numbers of ULEVs between 2015 and 2018, ranking the borough as the local authority with the sixth greatest increase in London and 14th across the UK.

This comes as the new Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has been rolled out, which means vehicles entering Central London not compliant with emission standards will have to pay as much as £100 a day.

All ULEVs meet these standards, meaning they are not affected by the charge.

The zone is part of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's efforts to combat pollution in the capital.

He said: “Our toxic air is an invisible killer responsible for one of the biggest national health emergencies of our generation.

“I simply refuse to be yet another politician who ignores it.”

However there are fears that the new restrictions will affect businesses that need to drive in and out of London.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: “It is our opinion that these blunt instruments have disproportionate impacts on smaller businesses and that Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor should act now before more small businesses are priced out of London.”

The government's Road to Zero Strategy aims for half of new car sales to be ultra low emission by 2030 along with up to 40pc of new vans.

The ULEZ is set to be extended in 2021 to cover the area between the North and South Circular roads.

To find out if you will have to pay the new charge visit tfl.gov.uk/modes/driving/ultra-low-emission-zone.