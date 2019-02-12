Council to hold meeting over revival of the Friends of Eastbrookend

A meeting has been set up to discuss the re-establishment of the Friends of Eastbrookend by the council’s rangers service.

The group will cover Eastbrookend Country Park and The Chase Nature Reserve, working with park rangers to help maintain and improve the sites.

Members will also have the opportunity to take part in the management of the two locations.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “Eastbrookend Country Park and The Chase Nature Reserve are two of the most picturesque spots in our borough, and it is vital we keep them in the best possible condition.”

“It would be fantastic if as many people as possible attended this consultation, to see if we can bring back the ‘Friends of Eastbrookend’ to help our rangers maintain these beautiful locations for the whole community.”

The meeting is due to take place on March 2 from 12pm to 2pm with refreshments and snacks provided.

Contact the rangers on 020 8227 2332, or email Carol.Edwards@lbbd.gov.uk or Jerome.Scorer@lbbd.gov.uk