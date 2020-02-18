Search

Electric vehicles will save council '£11k in fuel and maintenance costs'

PUBLISHED: 17:14 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 18 February 2020

Parking enforcement officers, council staff and councillors Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mullane with one of the electric vans. Picture: LBBD

The council has brought three new electric vans as part of its commitment to reduce vehicle emissions in the borough.

Parking enforcement officers will drive the all-electric Renault Kango Crew vans for day-to-day enforcement of parking restrictions and for the maintenance of lines, signs and pay and display machines.

The vans, which produce zero emissions, can travel more than 100 miles on a single charge and will save an estimated £11,000 a year in maintenance and fuel costs.

The council has also bought nine new enforcement bikes, which produce significantly less emissions than the previous bikes.

Councillor Margaret Mullane said: "Just last week the council's assembly declared a climate emergency - outlining our ambitious plans to become carbon neutral by 2030.

"We know that we can make a start by looking at how the council's fleet contribute to air quality and making the switch to using electric vehicles where possible - especially as it can save in costs in the long run, too."

