Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Litterbug clampdown in quest to make borough the ‘cleanest place to live’ in London

PUBLISHED: 19:30 19 December 2018

Cllr Darren Rodwell wants to make the borough the cleanest place to live in London. Pic: Ken Mears

Cllr Darren Rodwell wants to make the borough the cleanest place to live in London. Pic: Ken Mears

Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council has hired 10 litter enforcers in its quest to become the ‘cleanest place to live’ in London.

The enforcement officers issue £75 on the spot fines to litterers including smokers caught carelessly throwing away their cigarette butts.

Earlier this month Sirous Baziyar, of Loxford Road, Barking, was ordered to pay £600 when he failed to pay his on the spot fine for dropping his cigarette butt in Green Lane, Dagenham, in April this year.

In a week-long operation in Barking at the end of November the enforcement team issued 45 on the spot fines amounting to £3,375.

Offenders who do not pay the fine within two weeks are being threatened with court action - where they could slapped with a maximum fine of £2,500 and shamed on the council’s website.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, council leader, said: “We want to be the cleanliness capital of London and our fight against litter louts starts with our enforcement officers.

“They are the frontline when it comes to finding rubbish, identifying the offenders and issuing fines.”

He said: “We will use all powers available to us – whether that is fines or prosecutions – to make that a reality.”

But some residents are not convinced the plan is working.

They have accused the officers of targeting smokers in the town centres for easy fines and say the borough does not have enough public bins or a good enough refuse collection.

Dave Sheldon said: “I agree if you are caught littering you should be fined along with dog mess and spitting. However, I would like to see how they are planning to make the borough the cleanest [in London] when they are struggling to do the basics like actually taking peoples bins when they are due and are struggling to keep residential streets clean.”

Sheila Munn added: “My daughter was fined for putting out a cigarette outside Barking station. She offered to pick up the butt but was told she still was being fined for dropping it in first place.”

In July, the council started a “grime crime” YouTube series aimed at identifying fly tippers caught on CCTV and is naming and shaming people who refuse to pay fines on its website.

The borough started its crackdown after revealing it had issued almost 400 fixed penalty notices this year and it was spending more than £380,000 a year cleaning up fly-tips.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

School shuts site due to flooding

Barking Abbey School's Longbridge Road site is closed due to a flood. Picture: Google Maps

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

O’Brien: Barking continue to grow and will need new clubhouse soon!

Every single player signed up to Barking FC poses for the camera (pic: Rob O'Brien).

Daniel ends year on winning note as Dagenham Boxing Club youngsters show form

Dagenham Boxing Club's Daniel Ogun with his opponent

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

Athletics: Ultra joy for Barking’s Jones

Barking Road Runners Colin Jones was second in the ultra marathon event at the Dawn til Dusk Races hosted by Sikhs in the City

Ebbsfleet boss Hill says FA Trophy clash with Daggers didn’t go their way

Ebbsfleet manager Garry Hill on the touchline at the Kuflink Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists