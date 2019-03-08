Fly-tipping fines to more than double in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety.

Fines for fly-tipping in Barking and Dagenham will more than double from next month.

Barking and Dagenham Council has agreed a host of new, tougher penalties to combat so-called 'enviro-crime', including fly-tipping and littering.

Fly-tipping offenders will have to fork out £400 - the maximum allowed under current legislation.

This is an increase of 166 per cent on the present charge of £150, and with no early repayment discount offered.

Anyone caught littering will also face a stiffer fine, with the penalty doubling to £150.

The new fines are expected to come into effect from Monday, June 10.

There will also be tougher penalties for businesses that fail to store their bins correctly and a new charge for premises that require food hygiene re-inspections.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We've been running our 'wall of shame' for months now and taking a tougher stance on grime crime.

"Although we are tidying up parts of the borough, sometimes you have to hit people where it hurts - in their wallet.

"This isn't a money-making scheme for the council, we believe these tougher fines will be an even greater deterrent to those who break the rules.

"This is about saying enviro crime isn't acceptable."

The council issues about 150 fixed penalty notices each month, with around 70 per cent settled without further action required.

Last year, the council recovered more than £230,000 in fines against enviro-crimes.

