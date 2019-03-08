Video

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council Archant

Three men dumping bags on a residential street and two women using a pram to carry rubbish are among fly-tipping offenders to be caught on camera.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council regularly releases CCTV images and footage of people suspected of committing grime crimes across the borough to appeal for the public's help to identify them.

The latest so-called Wall of Shame appeal features fly-tipped sofas, cables and even a mirror in locations including St Chad's, Rowallen Parade, Gurney Close, and Lodge Avenue.

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, Cllr Margaret Mullane, said: "We will not stand for anyone who thinks they can treat our borough like one big rubbish tip.

"If you have waste, put it in the bin. If it is too big for that, ring for it to be collected.

"If you chuck it on the floor, we will catch you and we will fine you."

Six people were recently fined around £1,500 in total for committing crime grimes following investigations and tip-offs from the public.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk or 020 8724 8898.