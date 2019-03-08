Community called on to care for Dagenham’s fruit trees

Picture: The Orchard Project. The Orchard Project

A charity is offering residents the opportunity to care for fruit trees in Barking and Dagenham.

The Orchard Project works across the UK to bring community orchards to towns and cities.

A hands-on class on how to look after fruit trees so people can enjoy the fruit come harvest time is happening at Central Park in Dagenham on March 27 from 11am to 2pm.

Councillor Saima Ashraf, deputy leader and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “We have some fantastic orchards in the borough, and it would be great to see as many people as possible helping to maintain these and enjoying the fruit that they produce.”

“The Orchard Project will have some great tips, so I would encourage our green fingered residents to pop down and learn something new.”

Food and drinks will be given at the event. You can get more information by contacting Ruth Taylor on 07875 993 513 or ruth.taylor@lbbd.gov.uk.

More information about the Orchard Project can be found at its website.