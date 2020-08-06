Views sought on revised ‘eco-friendly’ plans for Gascoigne Estate

People have been invited to comment on plans for the eastern end of the Gascoigne Estate which have been revised so they are more eco-friendly. Picture: Be First Archant

Views are being sought on revised, eco-friendly proposals to build more than 500 homes at the eastern end of Gascoigne estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The updated plans include solar panels, green roofs and tree planting. Picture: Be First The updated plans include solar panels, green roofs and tree planting. Picture: Be First

The 526 new flats and houses – which will be built for Barking and Dagenham Council by the authority’s development arm, Be First – are proposed for the site at the junction of St Pauls Road and Ripple Road.

The eco-friendly designs include blocks ranging from four to 14 storeys arranged around a network of green courtyards and a public park.

At least two thirds of the dwellings will be let by the council at “affordable” rents or for shared ownership.

The development is largely car-free and features almost 900 cycle parking spaces.

The plans include tree-planting, connection to the local district energy network, green roofs, solar panels, as well as courtyards and the 1.25 acre Gascoigne Park.

You may also want to watch:

Project director, Dubravka Polic, said: “We’ve decided to revisit our plans to meet the climate change challenge.

“They still include much-needed, affordable homes but the difference is that the new plans will be centred on greener living and reducing the need for cars, helping to make cleaner air quality.

“Most things you need – shops, transport and a large range of leisure options - are within easy walking distance, reducing the need for cars and allowing for a much greener environment.

“We’re very interested to hear what people think about these new ideas for more sustainable living before we submit a formal planning application,” Ms Polic said.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos, the council’s climate change champion, said: “We all have a part to play to tackle climate change, and so far, the council has already taken a number of measures to reduce its carbon footprint, including a pledge to end single-use plastic and switching some of our fleet to using electric. The eco-friendly designs proposed for Gascoigne are another step towards a greener borough. I urge residents to take part in the survey and give their views.”

The first entry picked at random will win a £25 Amazon voucher, with two £10 vouchers for the next survey entries drawn from a hat. Visit yourcall.befirst.london/gascoigne-park

The closing date is August 23.