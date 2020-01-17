Go green by signing up to the council's garden waste scheme

Barking and Dagenham Council is urging people to help the environment this year by signing up to its green garden waste scheme.

The fortnightly service, which costs £40 per year, provides an way to dispose of garden waste such as flowers and grass cuttings, weeds, leaves, and hedge trimmings.

The service was launched in 2017 and around 7,500 residents signed up last year.

Subscribers benefit from 19 collections between March and December, but must sign up before Friday, February 14 to be eligible for all pick-ups.

Cabinet member for public realm, councillor Syed Ghani said: "People are waking up to a green revolution taking place and we are becoming increasingly aware of the impact we have on the planet and what we can do to help."

The council will hold a series of green garden waste roadshow events across the borough over the next month.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/green-garden-waste-collections for more information and to sign up for the scheme.