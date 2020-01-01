Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Littering fines drop by 46% in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 May 2020

Fines for anyone caught dropping litter rose from £75 to £150 on June 3 last year. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Fines for anyone caught dropping litter rose from £75 to £150 on June 3 last year. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories.

The number of fines issued for littering in Barking and Dagenham has nearly halved since 2014 while the cost of being caught has doubled.

A total of 239 fines were issued by the council last year compared to 443 in 2014.

Fines for anyone caught dropping litter rose from £75 to £150 on June 3 last year.

In the past five years, the most fixed penalty notices were handed out in 2016, with 1,189 fines dished out.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the cabinet member for enforcement, said: “It is one of the council’s priorities to have a clean and tidy borough that we can all be proud to say we live and work in. Unfortunately, there will always be a small minority that spoil it for everyone else by dropping litter and fly-tipping.

“We are very aware that there are certain hotspots in the borough that are faced with these issues more frequently and we are determined to crack down on this disrespectful behaviour.”

She added it is “quite right” that the council has spent £3.27m on keeping the streets in Barking and Dagenham clean since April 1, 2019.

“At a time when our budget from central government has been slashed in half over the past 10 years, we cannot put more and more resources into clearing up after the minority who break the rules the rest of us follow.

“Therefore where we can we will penalise people for littering, we will investigate fly-tips to find evidence to catch and fine those responsible,” she said.

The council also posts Wall of Shame videos online to deter the public from dumping waste and for residents to help identify perpetrators.

The findings were sourced by media literacy charity The Student View in a Freedom of Information request submitted to Barking and Dagenham Borough Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Man, 28, charged with attacking police officer after Dagenham car chase

Jerome Clarke has been charged with attacking a police officer, dangerous driving and other offences following his arrest in Goresbrook Road Dagenham on May 13. Picture: Submitted

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

£1m spent on street lighting in Barking and Dagenham last year

The council's contract with an external contractor stipulates 97 per cent of lamp posts must be operational at all times to ensure public pathways are not left in the dark. Picture: Jack Shaw

Fire near A13 in Dagenham

The fire broke out close to the A13. Picture: B Edmunds

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Man, 28, charged with attacking police officer after Dagenham car chase

Jerome Clarke has been charged with attacking a police officer, dangerous driving and other offences following his arrest in Goresbrook Road Dagenham on May 13. Picture: Submitted

Man stopped by police in Barking following allegation he was carrying a gun had no weapon

Police marksmen surround a man in East Street, Barking. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs to vote on return to training

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Hammers chef helping Compassion London charity

West Ham chef Edd Nicell has been volunteering for Compassion London during the coronavirus pandemic

Littering fines drop by 46% in Barking and Dagenham

Fines for anyone caught dropping litter rose from £75 to £150 on June 3 last year. Picture: Isabel Infantes

There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home

The Elutec pupils with their visors. Picture: Elutec

Coronavirus: Sterling doubts Premier League resumption plan

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
Drive 24