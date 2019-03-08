Barking cycleway: Work to start early next year on bike route linking Barking Riverside and Barking town centre

Work will begin early next year on a new cycleway between Barking and Barking Riverside. Picture: TfL Archant

Work on a new cycleway in Barking will begin early next year, TfL has announced.

The 7km route aims to connect the growing neighbourhoods of Barking and Barking Riverside to London's expanding network of cycleways.

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: "The plans will make it safer to both cycle and walk - helping reduce car use and clean up our toxic air. By connecting this new route to our expanding network we will make it even easier for people to get to where they need to be by bike or on foot."

Pat Hayes, managing director of Be First - Barking and Dagenham's regeneration arm - said: "This new cycleway will not only connect the river to Barking town centre but also two of London's major regeneration hotspots - Barking town centre and Barking Riverside. It's great news for cyclists, local people and London."

The route was the second new cycling route to be consulted on following TfL's Strategic Cycling Analysis, which used data to identify 25 areas which showed the best potential for growing cycling numbers. It will connect the development at Barking Riverside, where more than 10,000 new homes are being built, with Barking town centre. The new route will also connect with Cycleway 3 at Mayesbrook Bridge, which provides a direct link to Canary Wharf and central London.

In June this year, TfL asked people to have their say on the proposals. Seventy-eight per cent of people responding to the consultation believed they would enable more people to cycle, with 73pc believing more people would walk. The proposed upgrades include:

* A new 7km high-quality cycle route including new stepped cycling tracks on Wakering Road

* A new wider pedestrian and cycle footbridge over Mayes Brook. Lighting and green space improvements will be included as part of this bridge upgrade

* An upgraded walking and cycling crossing in Bastable Avenue, which will provide safer and easier access to Thames View Junior and Infant School and local businesses

* New "continuous" pedestrian crossings at the junction of St Awdrys and Eldred Road

* Links to both existing and proposed cycling routes including Cycleway 3 (Barking to Tower Gateway) and the proposed walking and cycling improvements at Ripple Greenway in Barking Riverside.

A consultation into an extension of the route, between Barking and Ilford, will follow at a later date, after further feasibility work.

Charlotte Edney, TfL's lead sponsor for cycleways, said: "Reducing road danger across the capital is vital and we know that there is a real demand for safe infrastructure for walking and cycling in Barking. I'd like to thank everybody who took part in the consultation for their feedback and am looking forward to construction work starting early next year."