Council introduces new street sweepers as part of 'grime crime' fight

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 June 2019

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, with two of the new street sweepers. Picture: LBBD

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, with two of the new street sweepers. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

Meet the latest weapon in the war against dirty streets.

Barking and Dagenham Council has spent £200,000 on four compact street sweepers that have interchangeable attachments.

This means staff can go from road sweeping to deep cleaning or tackling oil spillages - all from one seven foot high vehicle.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We know cleaner streets and a tidier borough is one of the key priorities for our residents, which is why we are investing in our fleet to find a balance in the tools we have available to tackle grime crime.

"These new, compact vehicles will go where our larger vehicles can't, meaning issues such as tight turning spaces or poorly parked cars will no longer rule out large parts of Barking and Dagenham."

The council's investment in new machinery is set to continue later this year, with plans to introduce new refuse collection vehicles to the fleet.

