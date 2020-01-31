Search

New trees to be planted in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 February 2020

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

More street trees have been announced. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Barking and Dagenham's streets are set to get 272 new trees in a bid to improve air quality.

They will be planted in wards designated as having a low percentage of tree canopy cover, helping to reduce pollution as well as making the streets more visually appealing.

Money for the initiative is coming from the government's urban tree challenge fund, as well as from the mayor of London's greener city fund.

Each of the 20 participating boroughs will be making a financial contribution as well as planting and maintaining the new trees.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Simple steps like planting trees help us address the climate and ecological crisis.

"These additional street trees and improvements to green spaces are targeted in areas where they're most needed."

Almost 3,000 trees will be planted across the capital by the end of March, with the remaining 4,000 planted next winter.

