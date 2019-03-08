Plans for astro pitches on Parsloes Park get the thumbs up from Barking and Dagenham Council

An artist's impression of the plans for the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com essexfa.com

Plans to build three flood lit astro pitches and stands on Parsloes Park have been given the green light.

Parsloes Park Picture: Colin Page Parsloes Park Picture: Colin Page

The work would see the single-storey pavillion knocked down and a gym, new changing rooms and studio put up in its place at the southeastern end of the Dagenham green space.

Members of Barking and Dagenham Council's planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the work which now goes to the mayor of London Sadiq Khan for approval.

The park is designated as metropolitan open land which means it has restrictions in place similar to the green belt in order to protect it from development.

The site neighbours the Future Youth Zone club offically opened by Prince Harry in April.

The new Parsloes Park football facility includes a new pavillion. Picture: essexfa.com The new Parsloes Park football facility includes a new pavillion. Picture: essexfa.com

Cllr Andrew Achilleos said at Barking Town Hall on Monday: "It's fantastic. It really complements the Youth Zone."

But he added it was sad to replace real with artificial grass in order to encourage young people to use open spaces.

"I hope this doesn't set a trend for other places. Other than that, I think it's brilliant," Cllr Achilleos said.

Under the plans, covered, seated stands would surround one of three full size all-weather pitches. It would also be fenced and have floodlights.

Two covered bike stands, an electricity sub-station and bin store would also be built.

The proposal is part of a programme involving the Football Association, Sport England, Premier League and Football Foundation responding to a decline in facilities across the country.

The site is part of a council commissioned masterplan for Parsloes which seeks to breathe life into the park.

Of three objections to the plan, residents raised concerns about possible pressures on parking in Terrace Walk outside controlled parking zone times due to come into force.

An Ivywalk resident complained the plans would lead to light pollution, loss of views and encourage car use.

However, council officers concluded the development will not have an unacceptable impact on surrounding homes because it is centrally located within the park and the plans include conditions to limit noise, lighting and dust.

Concerns raised about parking and congestion in the area were dismissed after a survey showed there was enough reserve parking on the site.

In total, 139 parking bays would be included, a reduction of 69.