People caught dumping bags of waste and throwing tissues out car window in Barking receive fines

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 July 2020

Faircross Avenue, at the intersection with Park Avenue, in Barking - near where a male was caught fly tipping. Picture: Google

Archant

A fly tipper and litterer have been fined after being caught in the act by council officers.

While responding to a noise complaint about a party on Park Avenue, Barking, in the early hours of Saturday, June 27, officers became suspicious of three people carrying black bags towards a fly tipping hotspot at Faircross Avenue.

The officers switched on their bodycams and started following them, then noticed the group walking back towards them without the black bags.

They approached the group and spoke to the male, telling him who they were and asked what he had done with the bags he had been seen holding.

He initially denied any wrongdoing but after further questioning under caution, he admitted to dumping the bags of waste on Faircross Avenue.

The officers accompanied him back to his property on Park Avenue and gave him a £400 fine contrary to s.33 Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Later on Saturday, two noise nuisance officers who were starting their shift saw a driver of a silver Mecedes Benz throw some hand tissues out of their window outside Barking Town Hall before driving off.

Before the car disappeared, one of the officers took photos of it and the tissues that had been discarded, as this is an offence under the s.87 Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The driver will receive a £150 fine in the post.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “It’s great teams at the council are working together to get these results.

“We won’t stand for people dumping rubbish or dropping litter in our streets and ruining it for the rest of us.

“By being vigilant together we can fine the perpetrators to make sure they pay for their mess.”

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

Boy, 17, stabbed multiple times on the Gascoigne Estate in Barking

Police were called to Perryman House in Barking. Picture: Google

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Club Preparation Fund to help grassroots football return

The new Club Preparation Fund will help football clubs and community organisations to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in-line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing.

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

Boy, 17, stabbed multiple times on the Gascoigne Estate in Barking

Police were called to Perryman House in Barking. Picture: Google

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Club Preparation Fund to help grassroots football return

The new Club Preparation Fund will help football clubs and community organisations to prepare their buildings to safely reopen in-line with Government guidance around hygiene and social distancing.

