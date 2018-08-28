Search

Reminder to recycle in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 December 2018

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

Yes... the Christmas fun is over for another year with festive trees ready to be recycled. Picture: Dave Sinclair

LBTH

When the needles start dropping like rain it’s probably time to think about saying goodbye to the Christmas tree.

Barking and Dagenham households can take unwanted festive firs to car parks in Central, Barking, St Chads or Newlands parks for them to be recycled on January 9 and 11.

That’s as long as the seasonal spruces are stripped of tinsel and baubles of course.

They can also be taken to the Refuse and Recycling Centre in Frizlands Lane, Dagenham, which is usually open from 7.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Bank holidays.

The centre will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Visit eastlondonwaste.gov.uk for more information.

Seasonal spruces can also be planted in the garden of course.

Not surprisingly, there’ll be no bin collections on Christmas Day. The next collections begin on December 27.

There are bin collections scheduled on New Year’s Eve. The council expects normal service to resume from January 14.

Check the council’s website for details in your area.

But the advice this Christmas, as usual, is to reduce waste and reuse items as much as possible.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for the public realm, said: “Christmas is a time where a lot of extra waste is created in a short space of time.

“While we want residents to enjoy the festive period, it’s important that everyone still considers their waste and recycles as much as they can.”

A spokesman for the East London Waste Authority (ELWA) – which manages the borough’s rubbish – said: “Don’t get stuck with an overflowing bin this season. Use your recycling bin to its full extent.”

It advises households to recycle as much as possible to lessen the impact on the environment of empty containers, discarded wrapping paper and empties.

Paper, card, plastic, aluminium cans, steel cans, glass, textiles, garden waste, oil, wood and timber can be recycled, according to ELWA.

Its top tips are to wash, squash and take lids off plastic bottles before recycling them.

It recommends buying goods made from recycled materials and keeping a container for recycling next to the bin at home so recycling is an easier option.

