Work begins on Valence Park after more than £250,000 raised by Dagenham mum

The park in its current state, with old and tired equipment.

Work to improve Valence Park has begun.

Designs for the new park, which were voted on by the public.

Local campaigner Lisa Adams, whose children attend Valence Primary School, began campaigning two years ago to have the park renovated.

With the help of charity Community Resources, grants from London Sport, The Urban Sports Group, Barking and Dagenham Council, and funding from the public, Lisa raised £269,274 – enough to replace the old equipment with an outdoor gym, games wall, football goals and new playground.

Lisa hopes the park, which is currently separated into a basketball court used by teenagers, a playground used by children, and gym used by adults, will become more integrated and sociable with the renovations.

On Monday, work began on the new gym and playground, which is expected to last eight weeks. Work on the basketball court will begin on February 4 and the court will be closed for approximately four weeks.

Campaigners who raised money to improve Valence Park.

The play area was designed and voted for by members of the public, and more than 350 local people and schoolchildren were consulted on the plans. The project has also received the backing of Barking MP, Margaret Hodge, who called Lisa’s campaign “a perfect example of community activism”.