Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Barking secondary schools beat hundreds to win Royal Horticultural Society gardening prizes

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2019

Students presented their designs to judges from the Royal Horticultural Society and Capel Manor College. In its fourth year, the Green Plan It contest saw more than involved more than 650 children across the UK. Picture: Capel Manor College.

Students presented their designs to judges from the Royal Horticultural Society and Capel Manor College. In its fourth year, the Green Plan It contest saw more than involved more than 650 children across the UK. Picture: Capel Manor College.

Capel Manor College

Two Barking schools have taken home prizes for their green-fingered designs.

The winning design from The Eastbury Pine Cones out of Barking's Eastbury Community School. Picture: Capel Manor College.The winning design from The Eastbury Pine Cones out of Barking's Eastbury Community School. Picture: Capel Manor College.

Eastbury Community School took home first prize at the final of the Royal Horticultural Society's Green Plan It competition for year 8 and 9s. They beat more than 650 students in the contest to get the top spot.

The team from the secondary's deaf unit, called the Eastbury Pine Cones, won the award on December 10 for their "brilliant ideas, teamwork and presentation skills", according to Capel Manor College, which hosted the final.

You may also want to watch:

The team won a trophy and now have the opportunity to apply for funding to turn make their design a reality.

"Most Innovative" went to the ECO Warriors from Barking's Greatfields School.

Over 10 weeks Green Plan It saw students research, plan and build a 3D model of a garden they want to see in their school or community.

"We aim to give students an opportunity to learn more about plants and the many ways they can benefit us, from improving mental health and reducing pollution, to encouraging wildlife," said the RHS's Chris Young.

Most Read

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Heathway closed after car crash causes gas leak in Dagenham

A car crash caused a gas leak in Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Jay King

Suspected ‘illegal’ puppy farm in Dagenham raided

A raid on a suspected illegal puppy farm in Dagenham saw a number of dogs removed. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Dagenham woman finds fox napping in her wardrobe

This fox hid at the back of a wardrobe in a second floor flat in Dagenham Road. The RSPCA was called to the home on December 14 and released it into the undergrowth. Picture: RSPCA.

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being cancelled for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Council planning to turn disused Dagenham hospital into beds for more than 200 homeless people

Grays Court Community Hospital. Picture: Google.

Heathway closed after car crash causes gas leak in Dagenham

A car crash caused a gas leak in Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Jay King

Suspected ‘illegal’ puppy farm in Dagenham raided

A raid on a suspected illegal puppy farm in Dagenham saw a number of dogs removed. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

Dagenham woman finds fox napping in her wardrobe

This fox hid at the back of a wardrobe in a second floor flat in Dagenham Road. The RSPCA was called to the home on December 14 and released it into the undergrowth. Picture: RSPCA.

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham being cancelled for two days

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers blog: A replay rollercoaster!

Joan Luque celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How to deal with discrimination at grassroots level

The Essex FA have given advice on how clubs should report discrimination at grassroots level

Barking secondary schools beat hundreds to win Royal Horticultural Society gardening prizes

Students presented their designs to judges from the Royal Horticultural Society and Capel Manor College. In its fourth year, the Green Plan It contest saw more than involved more than 650 children across the UK. Picture: Capel Manor College.

Chadwell Heath congregation creates 1,200 Christmas decorations for community

Members of St Chad's Church congregation with the stars they created. Picture: Julie Court

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists