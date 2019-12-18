Barking secondary schools beat hundreds to win Royal Horticultural Society gardening prizes

Students presented their designs to judges from the Royal Horticultural Society and Capel Manor College. In its fourth year, the Green Plan It contest saw more than involved more than 650 children across the UK. Picture: Capel Manor College. Capel Manor College

Two Barking schools have taken home prizes for their green-fingered designs.

The winning design from The Eastbury Pine Cones out of Barking's Eastbury Community School. Picture: Capel Manor College. The winning design from The Eastbury Pine Cones out of Barking's Eastbury Community School. Picture: Capel Manor College.

Eastbury Community School took home first prize at the final of the Royal Horticultural Society's Green Plan It competition for year 8 and 9s. They beat more than 650 students in the contest to get the top spot.

The team from the secondary's deaf unit, called the Eastbury Pine Cones, won the award on December 10 for their "brilliant ideas, teamwork and presentation skills", according to Capel Manor College, which hosted the final.

The team won a trophy and now have the opportunity to apply for funding to turn make their design a reality.

"Most Innovative" went to the ECO Warriors from Barking's Greatfields School.

Over 10 weeks Green Plan It saw students research, plan and build a 3D model of a garden they want to see in their school or community.

"We aim to give students an opportunity to learn more about plants and the many ways they can benefit us, from improving mental health and reducing pollution, to encouraging wildlife," said the RHS's Chris Young.