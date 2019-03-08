Search

Anti-social behaviour hotspot in Barking reclaimed by green-fingered volunteers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 03 April 2019

An anti-social behaviour hotspot has been cleared by the community. Picture: LBBD

An anti-social behaviour hotspot has been cleared by the community. Picture: LBBD

An anti-social behaviour hotspot has been turned into a communal garden thanks to the efforts of a group of volunteers.

St Awdry’s Green by Wedderburn Road and St Awdry’s Road in Barking had a spruce up in time for spring. Picture: LBBDSt Awdry’s Green by Wedderburn Road and St Awdry’s Road in Barking had a spruce up in time for spring. Picture: LBBD

St Awdry’s Green by Wedderburn Road and St Awdry’s Road in Barking had a spruce up in time for spring with green-fingered neighbours clearing rubbish and landscaping the site to create the Westbury community space.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, said: “The transformation of St Awdry’s Green really is unbelievable and I am absolutely delighted by the outcome.

“This is a wonderful example of people coming together as one borough and one community, and I hope that even more residents will head down to the Westbury Community Space on Saturday to help out.”

The work is to end with the second of two open days on Saturday from 2pm and includes a tree planting session.

It is the result of a collaboration between the council, volunteers and Every One Every Day – a community organisation.

For more information about Every One Every Day visit We Are Everyone.

