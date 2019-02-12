Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Call for donations to put nature book in Barking and Dagenham schools

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 February 2019

Andrew Achilleos with copies of The Lost Words. Picture: A ACHILLEOS

Andrew Achilleos with copies of The Lost Words. Picture: A ACHILLEOS

Archant

A bid to ‘rewild’ childhood has been launched after words such as otter, newt and willow were dropped from a children’s dictionary.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos and the charity Trees for Cities want to raise £320 to get The Lost Words book and teaching resources in every classroom in the borough.

It includes common words including acorn, adder, bluebell, buttercup, dandelion, heron, kingfisher and wren left out of the latest edition of the Oxford Junior Dictionary.

Andrew said: “This is an incredibly important project. I’m urging people to give what they can.

“I fundamentally believe that people rarely appreciate or care for things that they do not know, or have not experienced.

“If our young people do not experience the natural world at an early age they will not move to protect it in the future.”

The new edition of the dictionary includes words such as attachment, block-graph, blog, broadband, bullet-point, celebrity, chat room and voicemail.

Author Rob MacFarlane and illustrator, Jackie Morris, created The Lost Words out of a concern that children were becoming distant from the natural world.

Trees for Cities wanted to put the book in every London primary school but a bid to raise enough money fell short.

However, the charity received enough donations to bring the book to Barking and Dagenham.

“The Lost Words is a marvellous feat of linguistic and artistic talent, conjuring up vivid images from nature that will enrich any child’s understanding of the world around them,” Andrew said.

The Whalebone ward representative wants to raise enough money to print and deliver 32-page resources packs to make it easier for school staff to teach lessons centred around the book.

Andrew added: “The teaching resource is crucial as teachers are under immense pressure at the moment due to increasing workloads and diminishing funding.

“It will take the pressure off and help with lesson planning, enabling The Lost Words to enter the curriculum seamlessly.”

But the pressure is on the fundraisers who have set themselves the target of raising the money in time for the book’s launch in schools on March 7 – World Book Day.

To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/the-lost-words-for-barking-and-dagenham

Schools in Haringey, Lambeth and Wandsworth have already got copies thanks to similar fundraisers.

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Dame Margaret Hodge vows to stay with Labour and ‘fight for the values’ of her party

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge has vowed to stay with Labour. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Revealed: Plans for the former jobcentre in Dagenham

The jobcentre was one of 21 across London that were closed last year. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: Dagenham paedophile who raped girl in the 1980s and 90s

Dagenham man Michael Paule has been sentanced to 10 years for historic child sex abuse. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Call for donations to put nature book in Barking and Dagenham schools

Andrew Achilleos with copies of The Lost Words. Picture: A ACHILLEOS

Barking manager Gardner buzzing with Sudbury victory

Sudbury clear the danger at Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

Road Runners impress as final meet of South-East Essex Cross-Country League season

Barking Road Runners face the camera at the South-East Essex Cross-Country League meet in South Weald (pic: Barking Road Runners)

Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists