Council’s ‘Wall of Shame’ to tackle fly-tippers continues in 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 January 2019

This woman makes a return in 2019. Pic: LBBD

Archant

One of the council’s weapons against fly-tipping has returned for the first time this year with the release of its 11th CCTV appeal.

Barking and Dagenham Council will continue its ‘Wall of Shame’ in 2019 by continuing to release footage of suspected fly-tippers caught in the act in the borough.

Items recklessly dumped on the streets in this episode include a bookshelf, shoe racks, lamps and TV sets.

Do you know who this man is?. Pic: LBBDDo you know who this man is?. Pic: LBBD

A woman who has been captured on camera several times last year makes a return in 2019 as does a man who was seen fly-tipping twice in the same day.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “It’s always such a shame to see these incidents of fly-tipping, we all want to live in a clean borough.”

A suspect wearing a hi-vis jacket. Pic: LBBDA suspect wearing a hi-vis jacket. Pic: LBBD

“No one wants to see people littering our streets, that’s why we’re calling on residents to help us with our fight on fly-tipping.”

“If you know someone featured, then please get in touch immediately. We can’t clean this borough up by ourselves, the community needs to come together and help us.”

