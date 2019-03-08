Search

Pollution-busting trees find a new home at Barking Riverside

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 October 2019

One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

Six pollution-busting trees have found a new home at the Barking Riverside development.

The London Plane trees were originally planted in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2013 but have been removed as part of construction work on the new UCL East campus.

And instead of cutting down the 15-year-old plants, developers Vinci Construction carefully lifted them up and moved them to the Barking Riverside development. They will be used to improve the green spaces in the neighbourhood - which is set to eventually feature 10,800 homes - and improve air quality.

David Watkinson, Barking Riverside Limited's planning, design and communications director said: "We're pleased to be working in partnership with the London Legacy Development Corporation to rehome these mature London Plane trees at Barking Riverside. We are committed to helping cultivate London's green space - moving trees from the Olympic Park to Barking Riverside will help us do just that."

London Plane trees have the ability to trap pollutants in their bark, removing them from the air, and can live for several hundred years.

