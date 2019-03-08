Pollution-busting trees find a new home at Barking Riverside

One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

Six pollution-busting trees have found a new home at the Barking Riverside development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad One of the trees being removed from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

The London Plane trees were originally planted in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2013 but have been removed as part of construction work on the new UCL East campus.

You may also want to watch:

And instead of cutting down the 15-year-old plants, developers Vinci Construction carefully lifted them up and moved them to the Barking Riverside development. They will be used to improve the green spaces in the neighbourhood - which is set to eventually feature 10,800 homes - and improve air quality.

David Watkinson, Barking Riverside Limited's planning, design and communications director said: "We're pleased to be working in partnership with the London Legacy Development Corporation to rehome these mature London Plane trees at Barking Riverside. We are committed to helping cultivate London's green space - moving trees from the Olympic Park to Barking Riverside will help us do just that."

London Plane trees have the ability to trap pollutants in their bark, removing them from the air, and can live for several hundred years.