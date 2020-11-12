Town hall ‘tossers’ drive flytipper’s relative out of Dagenham

A member of the public moved out of the borough after a relative featured on the town hall’s flytipping Wall of Shame.

The unnamed individual notified the council in a postcard addressed to “the tosser or tossers responsible for the flytipping wall of shame website” at Barking town hall.

The typed message reads: “You humiliated a member of my family on your Wall of Shame and in response I moved my family out of the borough”.

The writer adds: “I have always said good things about Dagenham but in future all I will talk about is your Wall of Shame so if you think it is a credit to the borough you will be delighted to learn that it will get no end of free publicity from me”.

The postcard prompted leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, to respond in a Facebook post: “Thanks for the free publicity, and I hope you’ll be treating your new borough with the respect it deserves”.

The town hall’s series – which aims to identify people illegally dumping rubbish by sharing their images or CCTV online – was launched in 2018 and has led to more than 40 fines, according to the council.

It is currently on its 50th episode with an average of more than 5,000 viewers per airing.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “The response by the people of Barking and Dagenham to the Wall of Shame has been great.

“On the issue of flytipping, the council and residents are in clear agreement – there is no place for it in Barking and Dagenham and this has been shown by viewers getting in touch and identifying the flytippers featured.

“The Wall of Shame is one of the many ways we are trying to stamp out flytipping in the borough for good.”

More than 500 incidents of flytipping caught on camera have now been released via the programme.

The current fine for grime crime in Barking and Dagenham is £400 and for littering it is £150.

The initiative won the Best Use of Video award at last year’s Comms2Point0 Unawards ceremony in Birmingham.