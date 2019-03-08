'Man with a van' lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping

The council is warning people about using a 'man in a van' to dispose of their waste. Picture: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

A couple who hired a 'man with a van' to take away their rubbish have been fined for fly-tipping after he turned out to be an illegal dumper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair, from norh London, paid the man £160 without checking if he had a waste carrier licence so when their rubbish turned up in New Road, Dagenham, they were liable.

Paperwork with their details was found in the waste and they were given a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to show a "duty of care" under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

You may also want to watch:

The 'man in the van' was tracked down to a company in West Ham and the owner was given a £300 fine.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "This demonstrates we all have a responsibility when it comes to tackling fly-tipping and while it might be tempting find a cheap and cheerful 'man with a van', the reality is it could end up costing you more than a few quid - you could wind up with a criminal record."