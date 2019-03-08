'Man with a van' lands couple with a £200 fine for fly-tipping
PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 June 2019
PA Archive/Press Association Images
A couple who hired a 'man with a van' to take away their rubbish have been fined for fly-tipping after he turned out to be an illegal dumper.
The pair, from norh London, paid the man £160 without checking if he had a waste carrier licence so when their rubbish turned up in New Road, Dagenham, they were liable.
Paperwork with their details was found in the waste and they were given a £200 fixed penalty notice for failing to show a "duty of care" under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
The 'man in the van' was tracked down to a company in West Ham and the owner was given a £300 fine.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "This demonstrates we all have a responsibility when it comes to tackling fly-tipping and while it might be tempting find a cheap and cheerful 'man with a van', the reality is it could end up costing you more than a few quid - you could wind up with a criminal record."