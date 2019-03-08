Pop-up shop opens selling items created by Barking and Dagenham residents

A pop-up shop has opened in Dagenham to sell residents' wares.

Called Rock Paper Scissors, it's designed to help people get involved in the community project Every One Every Day.

People worked together on businesses to sell good to customers in a process called "design-make-sell".

Their creations include homeware, clothing, ceramics and jewellery.

The goal is to help residents to develop a product, learn skills and produce objects, even if they have little previous know-how and experience.

In March, some in the project brought their ideas to a "designathon", working with students from the University of East London, Goldsmiths, and Royal College of Arts to refine their designs and create prototypes.

Liliana Hristova and Irina Goncherenko were at that event.

"It was an amazing experience working with talented student designers, having fantastic support and guidance by the Every One Every Day team, and being inspired and encouraged by the other participants."

Since then, residents have been learning new skills like sewing, laser cutting and woodworking.

They're also improving their abilities so they can make enough products to sell.

Katherine Michonski is programmes director at Participatory City, the organisation behind Every One Every Day.

"It was fantastic to have so many talented students share their design skills and product knowledge," she said.

"The design students helped us explore traditional and digital fabrication methods and used their illustration, digital software, and 3D modelling skills to help us visualise and refine our product ideas."

Matthew Brown is a product design lecturer at the University of East London.

He said the university helps students work closely with the community: "This has been a great opportunity for them to contribute to a wonderful project."

All Barking and Dagenham residents can access Every One Every Day maker-spaces throughout the borough, which are full of equipment and staff, free of charge.

Every One Every Day opened what's thought to be London's largest maker-space - in Thames Road, Barking - in March.

It has 3D printing, woodworking and manufacturing for textiles.

Rock Paper Scissors is at 496 Gale Street. It's open until Saturday, July 27 from 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am to 6pm on Saturdays.

You can find more information at www.weareeveryone.org.