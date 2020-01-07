Charity helping community projects in Barking and Dagenham sees participation jump and £1.1million boost to funding

Residents can use shared spaces and tools to work on their own ideas or those of a collective.

A large-scale scheme aiming to improve daily life in Barking and Dagenham has beaten targets, reaching more residents and impacting more lives according to a new report.

Various tools and machines are available at the shops, with more serious equipment like a 3D printer and woodworking equipment at the warehouse on Thames Road.

Participatory City, the charity running the Every One Every day programme, found 4,750 people spent 19,000 hours together at its spaces. That's more than double the number from the previous year and well over the target of 3,200 participants.

The number of attendances at Every One Every Day activities has also more than doubled: around 7,700 in 2019 compared to 3,300 in the first year.

Every One Every Day's goal is to help start 250 projects in Barking and Dagenham. Since its launch at the end of 2017, it's seen more than 130.

The programme is made up of four shops and a large "maker space" warehouse to facilitate people's ideas and interests. The 3,200 sq m warehouse includes an industrial-size kitchen, a wood workshop and a ceramics studio. It's open to everyone living in Barking and Dagenham free of charge.

Kitchens are offered as part of the programme.

The projects that come out of Every One Every Day include "play streets" closed off to cars, tree planting and community businesses.

In two years those businesses have sold more than 1,800 products, generating around £11,000 in revenue, according to the report.

The council's CEO Chris Naylor wrote when the review was released: "The council is a staunch advocate of the Participatory City Foundation and of the Every One Every Day programme. This is because people are at the heart of our mission: people's relationship with themselves - their sense of identity, worth, power and agency.

"There is a personal and public good in fellowship."

The numbers from the charity come after the City Bridge Trust and Bloomberg Philanthropies pledged £1.1m over three years at the beginning of December - bringing the total given the project to £7.39million.

Andrea Coleman from Bloomberg Philanthropies said: "We know that today's cities face significant challenges, but they are also driving powerful solutions. We're proud to support this ground-breaking work to help residents come together to transform their community and we look forward to sharing lessons from Every One Every Day with cities around the world."