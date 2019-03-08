Leisure firm says sorry as pensioners charged more for membership

Lee Johnson complained when he found out Everyone Active charged pensioners and disabled people more than adults and the able bodied. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

The boss of a leisure centre has apologised following claims it was charging people unfairly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pensioner Lee Johnson complained after discovering Everyone Active expected the disabled, older people and students to pay more than adults when he looked at monthly memberships for the firm’s Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Althorne Way, Dagenham.

Lee, an exam invigilator from Barking, told the Post: “It’s wrong. I’m surprised this was allowed to happen.”

He added: “I hate to see people discriminated against.”

The budding consumer champion spotted that Everyone Active charges a senior £35 with an upfront fee of £45 for the gym, swimming and exercise class option per month.

But it asks adults to only pay £29.99 with a £39.99 fee for the same deal. A difference of just over £10.

And it was a similar story for anyone hoping to get a student or concessions rate for the same option.

The 68-year-old complained to Barking and Dagenham’s trading standards and his local councillors urging them to step in.

He said it was unfair that adults could enjoy multiple options – including swim or gym only – but seniors, students and concessions are offered only one and have to pay more.

In response, Hasan Romel, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are currently running a campaign to offer a discount of 40 per cent on the headline rate for the adult membership.

“Consequently, this has brought the headline price below our usual concessions, senior and student membership price.”

He added that students or anyone entitled to a concessionary rate would be welcome to take advantage of the offer which runs until the end of the month.

Hasan said: “We apologise if it was not clear that this was open to everyone.

“We will ensure that upcoming campaigns are communicated effectively in future.”

Barking and Dagenham Council outsources the running of its leisure centres to Everyone Active, the trading name for Sports Leisure Management, which has deals with 40 local authorities to manage 140 facilities across the country.