Nursery and pre-school staff raise donations for Barking women’s centre

PUBLISHED: 14:15 19 December 2018

The 150 donations include shampoo, nail varnish and sanitary products. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

Nurseries and pre-schools across the borough have collected unused cosmetics and toiletries for a women’s centre.

Shampoo, sanitary products and nail varnish were among the donations sent to Excel Women’s Centre.

The festive gift followed a suggestion made to staff at one nursery to give away their unwanted and unused cosmetics to the support group in London Road, Barking.

Word spread and staff raised 150 items for the centre, a feat the early years team plan to replicate throughout next year.

“This is such a thoughtful thing to do especially at this time of the year,” said Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, the council’s schools spokeswoman.

“I am sure all of the women at the Excel centre will be extremely grateful.

“It is great to see that staff and users of our early year settings have taken it upon themselves to help these women and I would like to say a big thank you for doing so.”

