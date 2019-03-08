Search

Charity raises £10,000 to give girls eco-friendly period products in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2019

The Excel Women's Centre in Barking has raised £10,000 to give girls more environmentally-friendly period products for free. Picture: Excel Women's Centre.

The Excel Women's Centre in Barking has raised £10,000 to give girls more environmentally-friendly period products for free. Picture: Excel Women's Centre.

Excel Women's Centre

A charity has raised more than £10,000 to fight a greener battle against period poverty.

The Excel Women's Centre in Barking raised the sum to give sustainable sanitary products to girls who couldn't otherwise afford them.

Period poverty occurs when women and girls can't spare the money to pay for period products.

The centre wants to stop this happening, but with green alternatives that are biodegradable or reusable.

It will now talk to schools about how they and the girls there want to use the money. The support will begin in the new school year in September.

Nusrath Naimah is a funding officer for Excel Women's Centre.

"It's all about raising awareness about period poverty and tackling stigma," she said.

"The environmental side of period poverty isn't talked about a lot."

Barking and Dagenham Council donated £5,000 to the campaign to help it reach its target.

It was part of the up to £120,000 it has set aside to help community projects.

More information about the campaign can be found at: crowdfunder.co.uk/free-periods-for-girls.

