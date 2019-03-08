Search

Barking fire: Extensive investigation into blaze that destroyed 20 homes

PUBLISHED: 11:52 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 10 June 2019

The fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA Wire

The fire at a block of flats in Barking. Picture: @SyeddIslam /PA Wire

Firefighters are set to carry out an extensive investigation into the cause of the blaze that destroyed 20 flats in Barking.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireFirefighters at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A further 10 flats were damaged in the fire, which broke out at Samuel Garside House in De Pass Gardens, part of Barking Riverside, at around 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

A man and a woman were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries reported.

Although the fire was under control by 6pm yesterday, crews are expected to remain at the scene today carrying out extensive investigations.

Deputy commissioner Richard Mills said: "Firefighters worked really hard to bring the fire under control, with the first two fire engines arriving at the scene in less than six minutes from the time the first 999 call was received.

"Fire crews and our fire investigators will be at the scene throughout the day to fully investigate and understand all of the circumstances of the fire."

A rest centre has been set up at Thames View Community Centre, Bastable Road, for those affected by the fire.

