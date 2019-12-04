Search

Extra early morning services added to Barking to Gospel Oak route

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 December 2019

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

Two new early morning services are set to be introduced on the Barking to Gospel Oak Overground line.

The trains, leaving Barking at 5.39am and 5.54am, have been added to the timetable in a bid to create additional capacity on the route.

They will run on weekdays only from Monday, December 16 and come as a piece of good news to commuters who have experienced disruption on the troubled line in the past few years.

The line was initially closed for eight months from June 2016 for electrification work to be carried out, but some materials were incorrectly designed and others delivered late.

This led to another two month closure at the end of 2017 - but then the new trains weren't ready. They finally came into operation earlier this year and customers were offered a month's free travel as compensation.

Rory O'Neill, TfL's general manager for London Overground, explained: "These two additional early morning trains are being introduced to meet growing customer demand on the route since the introduction of the new electric trains earlier this year."

