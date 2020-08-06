Search

Train operator introduces badges to identify people exempt from wearing face coverings

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 August 2020

Train operator c2c has introduced face covering exemption badges on its services. Picture: c2c

Train operator c2c has introduced an exemption badge to support passengers who are unable to wear face coverings.

Passengers who have a legitimate reason to not wear a face covering on c2c services can wear a badge to show they are exempt. Picture: c2cPassengers who have a legitimate reason to not wear a face covering on c2c services can wear a badge to show they are exempt. Picture: c2c

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport, but people who are exempt - including those with conditions such as severe asthma or visible and non-visible disabilities - will be given badges to identify them when travelling.

c2c managing director Julian Drury said: “We know some people may feel more comfortable wearing something that says they are exempt from this rule and also allows our staff and the British Transport Police to know who should and shouldn’t be wearing a face covering.”

Customers who are not exempt from wearing a face covering can be fined £100 if they travel without one.

The badges can be collected at all c2c stations, or visit www.c2c-online.co.uk/help-feedback/passenger-assist/face-covering-exemption-badges to apply.

