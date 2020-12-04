Community groups recognised for contributions during Covid-19 pandemic
PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2020
Archant
Five groups in the borough have been recognised as unsung heroes who have made positive contributions to the community.
Al Madina Mosque, Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, Sew London Project, Youth League UK and Barking and Dagenham Progress Project were among the winners the annual London Faith and Belief Community Awards.
You may also want to watch:
The awards - run by the Faith and Belief Forum - also recognised those who have been a force for good during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A spokesperson for Al-Madina Mosque, in Barking, said: “Community support is at the heart of our work and throughout the pandemic we have not only supported the vulnerable but led others in doing the same.
“This award is appreciated and will fuel our desire to do even more.”
There were 40 winners, who each receive £500, and more than 50 other projects recognised in a virtual ceremony on November 30.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.