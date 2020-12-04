Search

Advanced search

Community groups recognised for contributions during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2020

London Faith and Belief Community Awards winner Singh Sabha London East Gurdwaras received £500 to continue its work, which has included distributing 5000 free food parcels each week. Picture: Faith and Belief Forum

London Faith and Belief Community Awards winner Singh Sabha London East Gurdwaras received £500 to continue its work, which has included distributing 5000 free food parcels each week. Picture: Faith and Belief Forum

Archant

Five groups in the borough have been recognised as unsung heroes who have made positive contributions to the community.

Al Madina Mosque, Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, Sew London Project, Youth League UK and Barking and Dagenham Progress Project were among the winners the annual London Faith and Belief Community Awards.

You may also want to watch:

The awards - run by the Faith and Belief Forum - also recognised those who have been a force for good during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Al-Madina Mosque, in Barking, said: “Community support is at the heart of our work and throughout the pandemic we have not only supported the vulnerable but led others in doing the same.

“This award is appreciated and will fuel our desire to do even more.”

There were 40 winners, who each receive £500, and more than 50 other projects recognised in a virtual ceremony on November 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Community groups recognised for contributions during Covid-19 pandemic

London Faith and Belief Community Awards winner Singh Sabha London East Gurdwaras received £500 to continue its work, which has included distributing 5000 free food parcels each week. Picture: Faith and Belief Forum

Chadwell Heath hero running Christmas Box campaign for less fortunate families

Chadwell Heath resident Georgina Molly Fage is running a Christmas Box campaign where she is turning donations into festive boxes to be delivered to those in need. Picture: Georgina Molly Fage

Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust wins award for international nurse recruitment

BHRUT has won an award its recruitment of international nurses and their help getting them set up in the UK. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen this missing 14-year-old boy?

Have you seen Lucas, 14, missing from Uxbridge since November 28 but might be in the Ilford, Romford, Barking or Dagenham areas?

Branded vehicles the latest step in council’s fight against fly tipping

Trucks with the council's 'Don't be a tosser' slogan will be driving around the borough in a bid to discourage fly tipping. Picture: LBBD