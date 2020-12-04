Community groups recognised for contributions during Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 5:00 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:09 AM December 9, 2020

London Faith and Belief Community Awards winner Singh Sabha London East Gurdwaras received £500 to continue its work, which has included distributing 5000 free food parcels each week. Picture: Faith and Belief Forum - Credit: Archant

Five groups in the borough have been recognised as unsung heroes who have made positive contributions to the community.

Al Madina Mosque, Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara, Sew London Project, Youth League UK and Barking and Dagenham Progress Project were among the winners the annual London Faith and Belief Community Awards.

The awards - run by the Faith and Belief Forum - also recognised those who have been a force for good during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Al-Madina Mosque, in Barking, said: “Community support is at the heart of our work and throughout the pandemic we have not only supported the vulnerable but led others in doing the same.

“This award is appreciated and will fuel our desire to do even more.”

There were 40 winners, who each receive £500, and more than 50 other projects recognised in a virtual ceremony on November 30.