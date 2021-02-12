Charity offers Barking and Dagenham youngsters leadership training

Published: 9:46 AM February 12, 2021

The Faith and Belief Forum offers projects including a Parliamentors scheme that runs at seven universities and has produced politicians, lawyers and civil servants. - Credit: Richard Eaton

A faiths charity has launched a leadership project for young people after receiving £180,000 from the government.

The free, online sessions from the Faith and Belief Forum are aimed at youngsters aged 16 to 25 from across religions and communities in Barking and Dagenham.

Director Phil Champain said: “Young people are incredibly passionate about creating positive change in their communities and the world.

"This project is designed to provide them with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to realise their aspirations to transform communities.”

Participants will learn about community organising and consider issues including climate change, Black Lives Matter and mental health.

They will be guided by people from the charity and take part in a workshop delivered by an expert in organising for political change.

The sessions are on March 1, 8 and 15.

The sign up deadline is February 21 on the Faith and Belief Forum website. Anyone who misses the deadline should get in touch with Raahim Zafar to see if there might still be places available. Email raahim.zafar@faithbeliefforum.org