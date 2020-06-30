Search

Play parcels to be given to families at Barking food bank

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 June 2020

The play parcels will be handed out to families at the food bank. Picture: London Play

The play parcels will be handed out to families at the food bank. Picture: London Play

London Play

Families receiving help from a Barking food bank are set to receive a play parcel to keep children occupied during the summer.

The cards have been specially designed by London Play. Picture: London PlayThe cards have been specially designed by London Play. Picture: London Play

The play parcels have been donated by charity London Play, and feature toys and craft materials such as chalk, mini figures, balloons and a specially designed pack of playing cards, each describing a game or activity that can be played at home or over the phone with a friend or relative.

You may also want to watch:

They will be handed out at the Hope Family Trust food bank, based at the Elim Christian Centre, Axe Street.

London Play director Paul Hocker explained that for many families in food poverty, play poverty was also an issue - and that the lockdown was impacting on the mental health of young people.

“Play is not frivolous,” he said. “It is how children understand the world and it is essential for their health and wellbeing. At times like this, they need to play more than ever.”

