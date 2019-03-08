Family fun day raising money for minibus for Dagenham care home

A family fun day is being held to raise money for a care home minibus.

The event, which will feature a barbecue, bouncy castle and face painting, is being held in the grounds of Barking United Services Club, Blake Avenue, on Saturday, August 10.

Taking place from 1pm to 4pm and followed by a disco until late, the fun day is in support of Chestnut Court Care Home.

It has been organised by Amy Gilbert and Erica Bune from Dagenham-based funeral directors B Wallis and Son.

Erica said: "We want to raise as much money for a much needed minibus to take the residents on days out."

Some of the Frizland Lane, Dagenham care home's residents and staff will be attending the family fun day to enjoy the activities and a bite to eat.

Should it rain, the organisers have said the event will be held inside the club.