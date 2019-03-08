Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Family fun day raising money for minibus for Dagenham care home

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 August 2019

Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham. Picture: Steve Poston

Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

A family fun day is being held to raise money for a care home minibus.

The event, which will feature a barbecue, bouncy castle and face painting, is being held in the grounds of Barking United Services Club, Blake Avenue, on Saturday, August 10.

Taking place from 1pm to 4pm and followed by a disco until late, the fun day is in support of Chestnut Court Care Home.

You may also want to watch:

It has been organised by Amy Gilbert and Erica Bune from Dagenham-based funeral directors B Wallis and Son.

Erica said: "We want to raise as much money for a much needed minibus to take the residents on days out."

Some of the Frizland Lane, Dagenham care home's residents and staff will be attending the family fun day to enjoy the activities and a bite to eat.

Should it rain, the organisers have said the event will be held inside the club.

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

Guilty: Grime artist who ran county lines drug dealing network

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

Guilty: Grime artist who ran county lines drug dealing network

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering win at Woodford Green, as Goresbrook lose at leaders

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Family fun day raising money for minibus for Dagenham care home

Chestnut Court care home in Dagenham. Picture: Steve Poston

Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears

Taylor urges side to be better defending set-pieces after opening day defeat to Woking

Kane Ferdinand of Woking heads home the first goal and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Opinion: Survival guide for unusual heatwave

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen wants duvet togs recalibrated.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists