Family ice cream business in Barking scoops award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 February 2019

Lizanne Lumsden and Daniele Dambra from Marcantonio Foods holding the award for best supply house. Picture: Richard Doughty Photography

Richard Doughty

A family-run ice cream company in Barking has won a national award.

Marcantonio Foods, of Thames Road, provides ice cream ingredients and won best supply house for its cherry flavour at the National Ice Cream Competition.

Riccardo Marcantonio, chief commercial officer for Marcantonio Foods, said: “It’s great – it’s fantastic.”

“It shows the quality of the products we supply to our clients and we are happy for them and for us.

“We have a lovely trophy cabinet and we will make some space for this one.”

The awards are run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s ice cream industry.

The winning flavour is made with cherries by the company’s partner, Pregal, and is then mixed with a base mix of milk, cream, sugar and stabiliser and then frozen.

Riccardo said the company was founded by five members of the family in 1972, but it can trace its origins back to a Kennington bakery in 1895.

It sells its products across the UK as well as exporting them.

While the business is still run by the Marcantonio family, it is now owned by the Norwegian company Orkla.

Zelica Carr, Ice Cream Alliance chief executive officer, said: “Congratulations to Marcantonio Foods for winning this award against stiff competition from across the country.”

