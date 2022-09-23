Boy killed in Dagenham collision had 'heart of gold', family says

A family has said their hearts have been broken after a boy died following a road collision in Dagenham.

Joseph Melody, 16, was killed after the moped he was riding collided with a car in Gale Street on Sunday (September 18).

The Dagenham teen was taken to hospital after the incident, which police were called to at 1.35pm, but died later on the same day.

In a statement, Joseph's family said: "Our Joe, from the moment he could walk he was on the back of a bike. If you could pinpoint a time which he was his happiest, it would be then.

"Growing up Joe was a cheeky chappy who enjoyed the company of his friends, doing all the things kids do. He spoke to and knew everyone, no matter where he went Joe would make a friend, young or old.

"He had a heart of gold and cared deeply about his family and friends. He adored his nieces who looked up to him as their Uncle Joe Joe. He had just finished school; he was so proud and so were we.

"Our entire life has been torn apart and our hearts broken, it will never be the same again. Ride high in the sky our Joe Joe, forever loved, forever sixteen."

Police are making a new appeal for witnesses and detectives from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command are carrying out enquiries to establish how the collision happened.

The force previously said the car driver stopped at the scene and that no-one has been arrested.

Joseph's family are being supported by specially trained officers, a Met spokesperson added.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, are asked by police to call detectives on 020 8597 4874. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 3360/18Sep.