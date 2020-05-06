Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout Family handout

Tributes have been paid to a “one of a kind” postal worker who was killed in a car crash in Dagenham.

Jeff Hollis was pronounced dead at the scene in Heathway, near the junction with Oxlow Lane, after the two-vehicle crash on the morning of Thursday, April 30.

The 57-year-old had been on his way to work at the time.

In a statement, his son Ben Hollis, daughter Jamie Tilbrook and mum Patricia Hollis said: “Our dad and son, Jeff Hollis, was an exceptionally kind mind.

“Not a cruel word to be said about him or from him, he loved life, enjoying life alongside the people he held dear.

“He was a man with immense loyalty and devotion to friends and family.

“He had a love for the moment, of being fun and silly and carefree. Our dad didn’t value material things very much, only people and experiences.”

The family added: “We are going to miss you so very much.

“You will be pleased to know we have been overwhelmed with messages telling us how people remember you for your one-liners.

“You really were one of a kind.

“Rest in peace Dad. We will never forget you, you will live on forever in our memories.

Karolis Andriukaitis, 22, of Harrow Road, Barking, was due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 5) charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.