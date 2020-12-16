News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two women taken to hospital after crash in Barking

Published: 2:10 PM December 16, 2020   
Fanshawe Avenue

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash in Fanshawe Avenue, Barking yesterday (December 15). - Credit: Google Maps

Two women were rushed to hospital after two cars smashed into each other in Barking.

Firefighters were called to the collision in Fanshawe Avenue yesterday (Tuesday, December 15).

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Two women were treated at the scene by firefighters and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews."

The brigade was called at 3.55pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 4.23pm.

Two fire engines from Barking and Ilford fire stations and a fire rescue unit from East Ham fire Station were at the scene.

