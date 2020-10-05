Report of woman being raped in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 09:45 05 October 2020
Archant
The police are investigating reports of a rape.
Officers were called to Fanshawe Crescent, Dagenham at about 2am on Sunday, October 4 after a woman made an allegation of rape.
You may also want to watch:
A Met spokesperson said: “The woman is being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”
For support, victims of abuse, sexual violence and domestic violence can contact NIA on 020 7683 1270 0r visit niaendingviolence.org.uk/get-help/
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.