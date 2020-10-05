Report of woman being raped in Dagenham

The police are investigating reports of a rape.

Officers were called to Fanshawe Crescent, Dagenham at about 2am on Sunday, October 4 after a woman made an allegation of rape.

A Met spokesperson said: “The woman is being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

For support, victims of abuse, sexual violence and domestic violence can contact NIA on 020 7683 1270 0r visit niaendingviolence.org.uk/get-help/