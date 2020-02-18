'We can't survive like this': Barking shopkeepers' warning after parking charges introduced

Restrictions in place in Thames View. Picture: Jon King Archant

Shopkeepers have warned that parking charges are putting customers off and threatening their livelihoods.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moksud Miah from Pound Plus urged the council to reduce the number of hours the restrictions are in force. Picture: Jon King Moksud Miah from Pound Plus urged the council to reduce the number of hours the restrictions are in force. Picture: Jon King

Traders on the Thames View estate have reported a drop in customers following the roll out of Barking and Dagenham Council's controlled parking zone (CPZ) scheme.

A council spokesman said all RinGo bays in the borough allow 30 minutes free parking indicated on all the signs displayed, but that motorists need to set up an account and register their stay through the app or by telephone.

But Moksud Miah, from Pound Plus in Farr Avenue, Barking, said: "It's scary because we're losing customers. It's getting really difficult."

Syed Ahmed, who runs the Monsoon Grill next door, said his takings were down 30 per cent, adding the passing lunch trade has dried up.

Syed Ahmed from Monsoon Grill said he could understand the need for restrictions but that businesses' needs should be considered as well. Picture: Jon King Syed Ahmed from Monsoon Grill said he could understand the need for restrictions but that businesses' needs should be considered as well. Picture: Jon King

"If things stay like this, then I'm worried. We can't survive like this. I would have to reduce my staff," Syed said.

Ergun Kara, at the Atlantic Fish Bar opposite, said lunchtime should be his busiest period.

You may also want to watch:

"Customers tell me they can't park here. Drivers don't want to come here. Before there were no problems," he said.

Ergun Kara from Atlantic Fish Bar said customers were put off by the parking restrictions. Picture: Jon King Ergun Kara from Atlantic Fish Bar said customers were put off by the parking restrictions. Picture: Jon King

On the Farr Avenue side of the shopping precinct only residents with permits are allowed to park between 8.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Sunday. It's pay and display at the Bastaple Avenue end.

Shopkeepers want the restrictions lifted at weekends and a daily grace period of at least an hour so customers don't worry about getting a ticket.

The parking ban also appears to be affecting supplies with traders saying deliveries have been missed because drivers don't hang around when wardens are patrolling.

Dogan Garip from Costcutter said: "We've had issues with our deliveries. Everyone is afraid of parking."

A single yellow line in Farr Avenue behind a row of shops means making deliveries just got harder. Picture: Jon King A single yellow line in Farr Avenue behind a row of shops means making deliveries just got harder. Picture: Jon King

A single yellow line at the back of the Farr Avenue shops is also causing problems with delivery drivers unable to stop and offload.

The council spokesman said that RinGo was introduced to the CPZ to encourage short term parking and benefit businesses by increasing the turnover of visitors.

He added that people were consulted in July and provided with the outcome in October. A total of 2,586 households were asked their views and only 9pc objected.